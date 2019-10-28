Ask A Specialist: Advanced Health Care Directive, Caregiver resources

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a topic that needs to be discussed with loved ones, and sometimes it can be uncomfortable but necessary.

We’re talking about planning for your health care future and the options available.

On Ask A Specialist we’ll talk about why it’s so important with Dr. Michael Tom, a geriatrician at The Queen’s Medical Center

Why do people need an advanced health care directive?

Technology allows us to sustain life.

Illness or accidents can happen to anyone at any time.

Be sure to name your designated agent.

Without an advanced health care directive, everyone must reach a consensus.

What are some common things to know about hospice? What’s different with palliative care?

Hospice vs. Palliative care

· both improve quality of life

· hospice is when life expectancy is under 6 months

· hospice isn’t meant to speed up death

· hospice is a covered benefit

· people can graduate from hospice

If you’re faced with becoming a caregiver, where can people turn to for help?

Resources for caregivers

State elderly affairs division

Alzheimer’s association-local chapter

Kokua kalihi valley’s senior guide

Quest insurance service coordinator

Your family & friends

To learn more about planning for your health care future you can join Dr. Michael Tom for a !Queen’s free speaking of health lecture.

Wednesday, October 30th

6 to 7 p.m,. at The Queen’s Medical Center at 1301 Punchbowl Street

To register you can call 691-7117 or go to queens.org and click on “Classes and events.”