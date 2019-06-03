Advances in Robotic Surgery for the Operating Room – The Queen’s Medical Center – Ask a Specialist

There was a time when we could only dream about robots doing our housework or helping police fight crime.

Now, at the top hospitals in the world, robots are in the operating room, helping surgeons perform minimally-invasive procedures.

Learn more about advances in robotic surgery with Dr. Steven Nishida, General Surgeon and Chair of the Robotics Committee at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about The Queen’s Medical Center’s surgical services using the most advanced technologies, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117 or click here.