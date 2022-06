HONOLULU (KHON2) — June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. And with millions of people suffering from migraines, we wanted to find out what’s the latest on treatment options and prevention.

Learn more with Dr. Karen Morgenshtern Yacoby, headache and facial pain neurologist, at The Queen’s Medical Center in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2Day.