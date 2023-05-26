Law Week continues today! This is when we have a volunteer attorney join us with important legal information that affect a lot of people. This morning, Travis Agustin with Agustin Hawaii Law joined Wake Up 2day to talk about probate and estate planning. Here’s a look at some of the discussion.



Question: Who needs estate planning and why is it important?



Answer: Almost everyone needs some form of estate planning, especially those who want to determine how their assets are distributed after their death. Estate plans are not one size fits all and can be tailored to your specific situation, which might mean you have a different plan with different set of documents from your parents, friends or neighbors. If you own real estate, it would be a good idea to talk to an attorney about creating a plan for how that property is going to be handled if you become incapacitated or pass away.



Question: If someone has a plan, how often should it be reviewed?



Answer: If you have an existing estate plan, it is good practice to periodically review your estate plan every 2-3 years to confirm that it still meets your goals and family situation. If you created your estate plan 10+ years ago, chances are your life has changed dramatically since then, so you should probably schedule time to review your estate plan. What generally prompts changes are whenever there are major changes in your life such as – marriage, divorce, career changes, kids graduating high school or college, or even death in the family.



Question: What is probate?



Answer: Very basically, probate is a court proceeding that is required in some circumstances when a person passes away. For example, if a person does not have any estate planning documents in place, like a trust or a will, and they pass away owning real estate (without any other surviving joint owners), or with over $100,000 in accounts or policies that do not have joint owners or surviving payable on death beneficiaries.