Ask A Doctor: Travel precautions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every other Thursday we’re taking a look at a health issue or concern affecting many people.

We are breaking down the information for you and telling you what you need to know to keep you healthy.

In today’s Ask a Doctor, Dr. Kalani Brady, from the John A. Burns School of Medicine, answered your questions about the Coronavirus and travel precautions, especially since the state is planning to reopen tourism and travel starting on October 15.

