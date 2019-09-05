Ask a Doctor: Poor Diets

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Every other Thursday we’re taking a look at a health issue or concern affecting many people. We are breaking down the information for you and telling you what you need to know to stay healthy.
Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined us to talk about poor diets.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories