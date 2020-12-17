Ask a Doctor: Importance of exercising during the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The holidays usually mean a time of indulgence, when people are surrounded by sweet treats.
But it’s important to remain healthy and exercise, especially during this pandemic. Dr. Kalani Brady from the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine joined Take2 with details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 142 new cases, with 2 additional deaths
- Surgeon general: US able to vaccinate 20M people by year’s end
- Congress continues to clash over coronavirus relief as shutdown threat looms
- Police identify body found in the Kahaualea Natural Area Reserve
- New study shows how city economies can bounce back post-pandemic