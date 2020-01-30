Ask a Doctor: Dangers of Being Overweight

Being overweight is a serious health problem and can affect kids and adults. It can have a number of negative health effects. So how do we prevent it and what type of public resources are available? Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined Take2 with health tips. Being overweight is a serious health problem and can affect kids and adults. Being overweight is a serious health problem and can affect kids and adults. It can have a number of negative health effects. So how do we prevent it and what type of public resources are available? Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined Take2 with health tips.