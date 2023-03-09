Ward Village is welcoming back Art + Flea to the neighborhood this Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12. What’s great about Art + Flea is that it presents a unique shopping experience for local artists, designers and creatives to showcase their goods and talents.

Over the weekend there will be over 100 independent artists, vintage collectors, DIYers, handmade aficionados and fashion designers featured at each event, drawing an eclectic crowd of shoppers, music and art lovers alike.

Art + Flea is one of Honolulu’s favorite events where both artists and shoppers can genuinely connect. Creatives can connect with one another, showcase their vision and benefit from shoppers supporting small and independent businesses.

In fact, the event became so popular, co-founder of Art + Flea, Aly Ishikuni-Sasaki, opened the doors to her first brick-and-mortar shop in Ward Village, MORI by Art + Flea, bringing Art + Flea’s talented vendors to a retail stage.

Ward Village is celebrating spring the entire month of March. Art + Flea is this weekend. On March 19, we’re celebrating the First Day of Spring, where we’ll transform the South Shore Market Courtyard into a floral wonderland, complete with an interactive Monarch butterfly dome where guests can get up close to the beautiful insects. You can find more details here.