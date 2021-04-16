April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Sex Abuse Treatment Center of Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children is reminding the public that sexual violence is widespread and affects us all is some way. Cindy Shimomi-Saito, Executive Director of the Sex Abuse Treatment Center of Kapi’olani Medical Center for Women & Children, joined Take2 this morning. She spoke about the importance of learning more about sexual violence and prevention strategies to help keep our community safe.

The Sex Abuse Treatment Center’s 24-hour hotline can be reached at (808) 524-7273.

For more information, visit satchawaii.com.