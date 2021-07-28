Apply for the Summer P-EBT Program

Children in Hawaii are at risk of going hungry more than ever before, with food insecurity surging during the pandemic. Over the last year, the Department of Human Services has provided more than 111-thousand children with over $210 million dollars in food assistance support. Daniela Spoto, Director of Anti-Hunger Initiatives at Hawai’i Appleseed, joined us with the details on the P-EBT Program and more.





To apply for free or reduced-price school lunch go to EZMealApp.com.

For more information about Summer P-EBT visit hawaiifoodhelp.com

To learn more about the Department of Human Services visit humanservices.hawaii.gov.