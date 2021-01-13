Apply for the Preschool Open Doors Program

The Department of Human Services provides a subsidy for qualified families to help pay for preschool, providing children with early learning opportunities to help prepare them for school. The Preschool Open Doors Program Application Period is currently open! Justine Brown from the Department of Human Services joined us with all the info.

Go to patchhawaii.org to apply.



Applications must be received by end of business day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 for consideration during the July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 program period.