The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. Pearl City Mail Carrier Adele Yoshikawa joined Wake Up 2day to talk more about it and how people can help.



Stamp Out Hunger provides an easy way to donate food to local residents in need. Anyone interested in helping can:

· Make a monetary donation online at HawaiiFoodbank.org/NALC.

· Text to give by texting NALC to 71777.

· Participate in the physical food drive by leaving a bag of nonperishable food next to their mailbox before the time of mail delivery on May 13.



The letter carrier will take care of the rest – collecting food donations along their postal routes to distribute to Hawaiʻi Foodbank on O’ahu, Hawai’i Foodbank Kaua’i, Maui Food Bank and The Food Basket on Hawaiʻi Island.



“This annual food drive demonstrates how the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail to helping those in our communities who are less fortunate. Each year, we’re grateful to bring in hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to support our local families,” said Adele Yoshikawa, letter carrier at the Pearl City Post Office and spokesperson for Stamp Out Hunger. “I look forward to partnering here locally with Hawai’i Foodbank on the nation’s biggest one-day drive, and it’s even easier to give this year. By making a donation online, the Foodbank can stretch our dollars further. Just $25 can help provide food for more than 50 meals.”



Ultimately, all donations from Stamp Out Hunger will help provide food for the 1 in 6 Hawai’i residents struggling with hunger. This includes 1 in 4 keiki in Hawai’i – the second highest rate of child food insecurity in the United States.



Always occurring on the second Saturday of May, Stamp Out Hunger is a carefully orchestrated event involving letter carriers, food bank employees, volunteers, donors, and other community partners.