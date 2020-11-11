American Red Cross offers courses to deal with COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The American Red Cross is offering courses to deal with COVID-19 as it relates to home and work. Courses include safety and mental health tips.

Ryan Yamane, disaster mental health manager for the American Red Cross, joined Take2 with details.

