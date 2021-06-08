Amazon Halo can now track your exercise, offer tips on how to improve

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amazon’s newest health device has a feature that tracks your movements and gives you feedback on how you can improve your exercise routine.

The “Movement Health” feature is available in the “Halo” fitness tracker.

It works in conjunction with your smart-phone cameras and artificial intelligence.

Users can record themselves doing exercises such as lunges, reaches and squats and get recommendations from Halo on how to improve stability, mobility and posture.

Amazon says it has multiple layers of security to protect user privacy.