HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new local film has been recently making waves and is now ready for its theatrical release here on Oahu.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It’s called Aloha Surf Hotel.

The movie’s writer, producer, and director, Stefan Schaefer, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.