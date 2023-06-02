Get ready for a dog gone good time because the Aloha Pet and Family Fair is happening this weekend at Ward Village.

Raeceen Satele, Ward Village representative and Brandy Shimabukuro, Manager of Communications at the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined Wake Up 2Day with a preview.

Animal lovers and pet parents can bring their furry companions and experience a lineup of pet-themed activities and exciting giveaways, including complimentary pet name tags and flea collars from the Hawaiian Humane Society and beverages from the Fur Angel Foundation’s lemonade stand while supplies last.

Animal lovers – and their leashed furry friends – can celebrate the Aloha Pet & Family Fair. The event will take place on Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Village Shops next to Nordstrom Rack and will feature pet-themed activities, demonstrations and giveaways.

There is an exciting lineup of pet-themed activities, demonstrations and giveaways that keiki to kupuna will enjoy. There will be numerous partners that will be in attendance connecting with community members, including The Fur Angel Foundation will also be in attendance with their own lemonade stand photo station, serving complimentary drinks for fur babies, while supplies last, and the Hawaiian Humane Society, who will be providing complimentary services and materials to pet owners.

During the event, the Hawaiian Humane Society will be offering some fantastic complimentary services to pet owners. While supplies last, they will be giving out pet ID tags, ensuring that your furry friends have proper identification and protection. Their team will also offer microchipping services for owners who pre-register on the Hawaiian Humane website.

The event is a great way to engage with attendees and share information about responsible pet ownership, adoption programs, such as Honey Girl, animal care services and more.

