Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (Jan 31) – Leokane

It’s that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back. Today, May 11, Wake Up 2day is at the Waipahu location, located at the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart at 94-264 Farrington Hwy. on the corner of Leokane and Farrington, next to the Waipahu Shopping Plaza. 

Get $.50 off gas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Take2 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart Leokane, next to the Waipahu Shopping Plaza. 

