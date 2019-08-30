Aloha Football Classic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Aloha Football Classic, a premier high school football event announced its inaugural 2019 matchups with two games featuring the top teams from Nevada versus Hawaii.

Nationally ranked 2018 Nevada State Champion Bishop Gorman will play nationally ranked 2018 Hawaii State Champion St. Louis tonight at 7:30 pm at Aloha Stadium.

Perennial Nevada powerhouse Liberty will play 2018 Hawaii State Runner-up Mililani tonight at 7 pm at John Kauinana Stadium (Mililani High School). Rich Miano, Aloha Football Classic Executive Director, joined us for a preview.

