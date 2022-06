HONOLULU (KHON2) — Jocelyn Alo continues to sparkle on the diamond as the Hauula native is looking to lead Oklahoma to back-to-back national championships.

The Sooners destroyed Texas in game one last night 16-1 at the College World Series Finals as Alo unloaded two more homers.

UH, Wahine Softball Head Coach Bob Coolen joined Wake Up 2Day to discuss Alo’s dominance and history in the sport.