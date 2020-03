Alii Animal Hospital and Resort is Oahu’s newest, finest, and only full-service animal hospital that also provides 24-hour luxury lodging and spa. With spring break and summer travel coming up, we have to keep plans for our pets in mind too! Alii Animal Hospital and Resort is the perfect place for them to staycation while you vacation.

We learned all about the facility and amenities with owners Dr. Joanna Cook and Matt Malta.