Alicia Keys goes undercover as Lyft driver

This girl is on fire!

Singer, Alicia Keys went undercover – posing as a lyft driver.

The Grammy award winner – was incognito sporting a red and black flannel shirt, a hat and sunglasses.

She kept on dropping hints saying – I like to watch The Voice on TV – I keep on fallin’ in and out of love – and I like to hang out with my Grammys.

No one picked up the cues.

When Alicia finally unveiled her identity, everyone started freaking out.

The funniest was when one passenger said – “I need to put on my Chapstick, I’m sitting next to Alicia Keys.”

