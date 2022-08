HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new night market is hitting Ala Moana Center!

The Hawaii Craft and Foodie Fest and the mall are joining forces for the Ala Moana Center Night Market, which will be held twice a month beginning Aug. 12. Kalena Hanohano of HCFF joined Take2 with details.