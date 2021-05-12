Airlines debate whether to extend flight credit for travel plans canceled due to pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many travel plans had to be canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a number of airlines offered flight credit. Now, many of those credits are expiring soon.

Lawmakers are now demanding that airlines eliminate expiration dates for these credits because the pandemic is still going on.

If your credits are expiring, there are some options.

“We recommend booking a flexible flight so even if you’re not quite ready to travel right now, book a flight that has those fliexible options like a reduced change fee or no cancelation, in order to potentially make a change if at that time you’re not ready to go,” said Chuck Nardozza, AAA Northeast.

Hawaiian, Delta, American and United Airlines have extended their flight credit deadline to March 2022.