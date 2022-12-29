This Saturday Night is New Year’s Eve and lots of celebrations will be going on across the state. We certainly want to ensure that everyone is safe. Obviously, fireworks can be dangerous if not used properly but there is another thing to keep in mind that you probably don’t think about too much when it comes to fireworks. The air quality in and around where fireworks are being set off can be dangerous, especially since the winds are going to be relatively weak to even calm overnight Saturday into Sunday. With very little to calm winds, that will leave some areas inundated with smoke from fireworks. Dr. Jeffrey Kam, Chief of Allergy and Immunology at Straub Medical Center joined us to let us know about this possible danger and who can be affected.