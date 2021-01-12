Adult care facilities stealing stimulus checks from kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As the stimulus checks role out to taxpayers, residents of assisted living facilities or nursing homes should receive the Economic Impact Payment of $600.
However, some facilities are keeping the money. Roseann Freitas, PR & Communications Manager with Better Business Bureau, joined Wake Up 2day to provide guidance and safety tips.
