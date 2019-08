HONOLULU (KHON2) — AARP Hawaii is holding free seminars statewide in September to teach you how to fight back against Hawaii’s Top Frauds.

Hawaii’s Top Frauds & How to Fight Back seminars will teach people how to recognize the top reported frauds in the state and learn how to protect themselves and their families from scammers.

