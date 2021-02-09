Keali`i Lopez, the State Director of AARP Hawaii, joined us this morning to talk about what seniors need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
If you are a kupuna with questions about the vaccine or if you know kupuna who have questions and want to help them, you can register for a Zoom link by going to aarp.org/HI.
AARP answers vaccine questions for kupuna
Keali`i Lopez, the State Director of AARP Hawaii, joined us this morning to talk about what seniors need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.