The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s Sheraton Starlight Festival is back for the summer. They will have a variety of shows every Saturday from July 15 thru Aug. 12 at the Tom Moffat Waikiki Shell.

Sarah Hicks, the conductor, joined Wake Up 2day this morning to discuss the return of this fascinating series of concerts.

The Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra’s (HSO) Sheraton Starlight Festival is its summer-time concert line up hosted at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell in July and August. The Sheraton Starlight Festival encompasses four concerts happening every Saturday, from July 15 – Aug. 12. This is a great concert series for families looking for a unique outing, or as an exciting finish to a day at Waikīkī Beach. Attendees can opt to purchase upfront seating or spread out on a picnic blanket on the lawn area at the Waikiki Shell.

“The series starts this Saturday, July 15 with Women Rock. The concert will feature the music of Carole King, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Joan Jett, Pat Benatar, Heart, Carly Simon and other powerful female rockers and songwriters. Symphonic Dances on July 22 will feature a first – both symphonic music and dance together – as the HSO will perform with Hawaii Ballet Theatre. Dane’s Ultimate Mixtape on Aug. 5 will feature the official debut of Dane Lam, HSO’s first music director. Attendees will hear a mash-up of the upcoming 2023-2024 Halekulani Masterworks season, HapaSymphony series, and Films in Concert series, in addition to a special appearance from Paula Fuga and Trishnalei. The series concludes with JoAnn Goes to the Opera on Aug. 12. JoAnn Falletta returns to the Waikiki Shell in her new role as conductor emeritus to perform selections from the operatic canon. The latter three concerts will also feature a performance by a winner of the HSO’s 2023 Nā Hōkū ‘Ōpio Young Stars music competition. These student winners will perform as a soloist with the HSO,” Hicks said.

If you would like to purchase tickets for these shows, lawn tickets start at just $15. Visit the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra’s website to purchase and for more info.