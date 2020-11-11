HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about educating and supporting students to dream big and reach their potential!
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
It began as an idea of private help for a greater public good and grew into the Pueo Program at Punahou School.
Dr. Carl Ackerman, author of the book “A Success Story in Public Education”, joined Wake Up 2day with more details.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Augusta National Golf Club Chairman holds annual address; giving back to community
- Mikey and Kristy Celebrate the Top Local Songs in Hawaii’s Top 10
- National Army Museum opens to public on Veterans Day
- Assets School robotics students roll out new tool to help The Queen’s Medical Center amid the pandemic
- McConnell downplays Trump’s ‘rigged’ election claims