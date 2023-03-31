If you are looking for something to do this weekend with your ohana, including the keiki, Kuilima Farm is hosting a Spring U-Pick this weekend, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Come get your hands dirty and pick farm fresh goodies straight from the soil!

Buy a U-pick bag in advance online (holds two pounds of produce) and pick seasonal goodies like carrots, beans, beets and radishes.

There will also be Kula Shave Ice, Dragon Tea girls and farm stand goodies.

Ramsey Brown from Kuilima Farm joined us in studio this morning on Wake Up 2Day to show and tell us all about this special event.

Nestled between Kahuku’s Mauka (mountains) and Makai (ocean), Kuilima Farm is home to bountiful ecosystems that connect land and sea, which hold a rich past and a promising future. Turtle Bay Resort is committed to our conservation easement status – meaning the land is permanently dedicated to agricultural use and cannot be developed – and to do all we can to grow, to harvest, and to share. We hope to influence gratitude by bridging the narrative between Kuilima’s past and present, leading Hawai‘i into a sustainable future.

