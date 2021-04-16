A giant teddy bear is making his way from LA to San Francisco

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Here is something you might not expect to see walking along the side of the road.

A giant teddy bear that goes by the name of “Bearsun” has been walking from Los Angeles to San Fransisco.

The man in the costume is 33-year-old Jesse Larios.

He began his journey on Monday and his goal was to finish the trip in under a week, but that has since been extended due to unanticipated road closures.

Bearsun visits gas stations for meals and to clean up.

Apparently, he isn’t staying in hotels and just sleeps wherever he finds himself at the end of the day.

Larios says he’s doing this to make people happy and is raising money for an undecided nonprofit.