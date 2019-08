HONOLULU (KHON2) — Step out for the Hawaiian Humane Society’s 8th Annual Makapuu Sunset Benefit Hike on Saturday, August 31 at 5:30 pm.

This pet-friendly early evening hike features ocean views of East Oahu spanning Hawaii Kai to Waimanalo.

Kelsey Tanouye, Communications & Community Events Coordinator, joined us for a preview and tips on how to keep your dog cool during these dog days of summer.

For more information, click here.