HONOLULU (KHON2) — American Heart Association presents its 7th Annual Worksite Wellness Workshop featuring panel discussion and breakout sessions.

From multi-generations in the workplace, creating a culture of wellness, organizational change to finding your purpose, the workshop will have it all.

The workshop is next Tuesday, September 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Aloha Tower Marketplace.

It’s free to the first 150 registrants and a healthy breakfast will be provided.
Jeff Shonka, President and CEO of First Insurance Company of Hawaii, joined us this morning for a preview.

