HONOLULU (KHON2) — There is a significant number of people doing last-minute holiday shopping.

One study indicates at least 60% of shoppers wait until the last week to buy holiday gifts.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

But there are important things to remember in the rush, and Dale Dixon with the Better Business Bureau has some tips.

Some interesting ideas for last minute shoppers begins with buying local.

An American Express study found for every dollar spent with a local business $0.68 stays in the local community and creates an additional $0.48 in local business activity.

“It’s important to keep that dollar circulating in the local economy,” said Dixon.

When you think of “last minute”, you probably think rush without making the best decisions.

Dixon siad that even just a quick conversation with yourself before setting out to wrap up the gift buying makes a big difference. So, set the budget and stick to it.

He advised us to think, “I have X amount of dollars to spend and I won’t go over that no matter how good it looks”.

Dixon also advised us to choose the business where we can buy carefully. Local is great, and the business needs to have a great reputation to earn your dollar.

You can click here for online reviews and ask friends and family. It’s really easy to over-spend in the moment.

Keep in mind there are some safety concerns to consider.

“Crime is all about opportunity,” said Dixon.

This is what many are looking for:

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8