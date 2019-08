HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s only beachfront beer festival returns this weekend!

The 5th Annual Great Waikiki Beer Festival will include more than 100 beers, barbecue and entertainment at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Chef Joseph “JJ” Reinhart, executive banquet chef at the Hilton Hawaiian Village, and Denny Watts, board member of the Wounded Warrior Ohana, joined Take2 with a preview.