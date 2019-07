Beer lovers, listen up! Yard House’s Summer Beer Fest celebration has kicked off, featuring a diverse selection of classic flavors, new craft beers and hard-to-find picks unique to Yard House. ! This morning, Garrett Jones, General Manager of Yard House, joined us with all of the details.

Yard House’s $5 Build Your Own Four-Packs offer, which gives guests the opportunity to create their own beer flight all day on Mondays through July 8th.