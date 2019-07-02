While the 4th of July can be exciting for us, it can also be a stressful time for your pets. So today we talked about pet safety, to get you prepared for this week. Kelsey Tanouye, from the Hawaiian Humane Society, joined us on Take2 with tips.
4th of July Pet Safety Tips
