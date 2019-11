HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s the fight against cancer. Almost everyone knows someone who has been affected by this terrible disease.

Every year, more than 6,700 Hawaii residents are diagnosed with cancer. Two local students are taking action through a volleyball tournament to spike cancer.

Ikaika Van Dyke and Puna Smith, both 11th graders at Punahou School, joined us this morning. For more information on their Can-Serve-Ive Volleyball Tournament, click here.