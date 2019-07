HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Ukulele Festival at Kapiolani Park Bandstand in Waikiki is now a summer tradition in Hawaii.

It has grown internationally and is by far the largest ukulele festival of its kind in the world, with crowds of thousands, guest artists from around the world and an ukulele orchestra of over 800 students.

Lee Teraoka, Spokesperson for the Ukulele Festival Hawaii, joined us for a preview. For more information, click here.