HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 42nd Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival takes place at the historic Iolani Palace on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sunday, July 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Prince Lot Hula Festival is the largest non-competitive hula celebration in Hawaii.

Pauline Worsham, Managing Director of Moanalua Gardens Foundation