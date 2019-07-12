3rd Annual Waikiki Steel Guitar Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Steel Guitar Week, incorporating the Waikiki Steel Guitar Festival, is a week-long event celebrating Hawaiian music and the Hawaiian steel guitar.

The annual event will be held at the Royal Hawaiian Center’s Royal Grove stage during the week of July 15-20, 2019, immediately preceding the annual ‘Ukulele Festival Hawaii.

The scheduling of the festival provides opportunities for fans of either instrument to expand their music experience by participating in both events.

Addison Ching, Waikiki Steel Guitar Festival Coordinator, joined us for a preview. For more information, click here.