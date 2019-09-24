3rd Annual Festa Italiana

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s Hawaii’s only Italian festival. This year marks our 3rd annual Festa and we are excited to be returning to Kakaako on Saturday, September 28.

Festa Italiana Hawaii aims to celebrate the intersection between Hawaii and Italy by providing a variety of authentic Italian and Italian-inspired experiences and flavors offered by Hawaii and Italian businesses and restaurants that will transport attendees from the heart of the Pacific to the boot of Italy.

Zach Diionno, Director of Festa Italiana, and Andrea Onetti from Onda Pasta, joined us for a preview. For more information, click here.