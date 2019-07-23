HONOLULU (KHON2) — Join Poi Dogs & Popoki at the 3rd Annual Central Oahu Pet Walk on Saturday, August 3, at the Mililani Mauka Dog Park.

It’s Hawaii’s only lighted night walk for pets and people.

Help raise money for Oahu animals, meet other animal lovers, and enjoy the lighted festivities with your favorite four-legged friend under the stars!

All animal lovers are welcome, even if you don’t have a pet.

Alicia Maluafiti, Volunteer Board President with Poi Dogs & Popoki, joined us this morning for a preview.

For more information, click here.