Get ready to pound the pavement, all for a great cause because the 39th Annual Great Aloha Run is happening this Monday, President’s Day. So hopefully. you have the day off. And it’s not too late to sign up and register. It will also be the last hurrah for Co-Founder and President Carole Kai.

Kai and Alan Sunio, race director for the Great Aloha Run, joined us this morning with a preview.

About the Great Aloha Run:

The Great Aloha Run, an 8.15-mile foot race, begins at Aloha Tower and finishes in the Aloha Stadium.

There is a place in the Great Aloha Run for everyone who wants to participate, with divisions for every age group, elite athletes, wheelchair and hand-cycle competitors, military and those who want to walk the course with friends. It is this inclusive philosophy that reflects the Hawaiian name for this race, “Ke kukini me ke aloha pau‘ole”—the race with compassionate love.

Supporting Hawaii’s Non-profit Organizations:

Established in 1985, Carole Kai Charities, Inc.’s mission is to organize and produce, through community participation, the Great Aloha Run. Proceeds from this event financially assist scholarship programs and special projects of selected health- and human services-related charitable organizations serving the community needs in the state of Hawaii.