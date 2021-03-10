We always love to try new recipes, especially ones that are quick and easy, yet healthy and delicious. This morning, Instant Pot connoisseur Rich Lum joined us with a great local recipe. He showed a simple way to make some delicious kalua pig.
Click here for more of Rich’s recipes.
2Tasty: Instant Pot Kalua Pork
We always love to try new recipes, especially ones that are quick and easy, yet healthy and delicious. This morning, Instant Pot connoisseur Rich Lum joined us with a great local recipe. He showed a simple way to make some delicious kalua pig.