Wellness Wednesday

2Tasty: Instant Pot Kalua Pork

Wake Up 2day
Posted: / Updated:

We always love to try new recipes, especially ones that are quick and easy, yet healthy and delicious. This morning, Instant Pot connoisseur Rich Lum joined us with a great local recipe. He showed a simple way to make some delicious kalua pig.

Click here for more of Rich’s recipes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KHON2 News is Working for Hawaii. In our efforts to support local businesses, we want our news viewers to be aware of Food-A-Go-Go.

This is a campaign where you can find the latest information on restaurants statewide offering takeout, delivery and/or curbside pickup.

Support local restaurants by viewing/clicking on the page below.