The 2nd Annual Hali’a Memory Care Conference featuring nationally and internationally renowned experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

It’s designed to provide both care partners and those within the professional community, a unique opportunity to learn more about the latest in dementia research, as well as the medical and non-medical approaches to dementia care, in one setting.

David Troxel, Master of Public Health and co-creator of “The Best Friend’s Approach to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care,” joined us in studio for a preview.

For more information, click here.