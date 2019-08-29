The Polynesian Cultural Center will continue to honor its original kumu hula next week during the PCC’s 29th annual Moanikeala Hula Festival.
Pomaikaʻi Krueger, Kumu Hula for the Polynesian Cultural Center, and Kekela Miller, Kumu Hula for the Courtyard by Marriott Oahu North Shore, joined us this morning with all of the details.
29th Annual Moanikeala Hula Festival
