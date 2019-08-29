29th Annual Moanikeala Hula Festival

Wake Up 2day

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Polynesian Cultural Center will continue to honor its original kumu hula next week during the PCC’s 29th annual Moanikeala Hula Festival.
Pomaikaʻi Krueger, Kumu Hula for the Polynesian Cultural Center, and Kekela Miller, Kumu Hula for the Courtyard by Marriott Oahu North Shore, joined us this morning with all of the details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Center

Take2:Taking a bite at Pita Pit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Take2:Taking a bite at Pita Pit"

Punchbowl Holy Ghost church in need of repairs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Punchbowl Holy Ghost church in need of repairs"

UPDATE: 4 of 10 whales beached on Sugar Beach in Kihei dead

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: 4 of 10 whales beached on Sugar Beach in Kihei dead"

Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Record heat = double-digit rise in A/C installations"

Petblock Paina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petblock Paina"

Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guinea pigs found on Kawananakoa Middle school campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories