During the hot summer months, it’s even more important for everyone to conserve water. The Board of Water Supply encourages you to use xeric or drought tolerant plants in your landscape to help reduce your outdoor water consumption by at least 30%. Community Relations Specialist, Sheri Mikami joined us Thursday morning in our studio on Take 2 to tell us where to find xeric plants.

To help you with getting these plants, you can visit the Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Xeriscape Garden on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9am-3pm. There they will have many xeric plants, growing methods, composting and efficient irrigation. Xeric plants are more than just thorny cactus. There are trees, shrubs, grasses, ornamentals and even edibles and they all need less water and are low maintenance once established.

After a three year break the Board of Water Supply is very excited to be holding their 2023 Annual Unthirsty Plant Sale at Halawa Xeriscape Garden. This event is on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 am to 3 pm featuring a variety of xeric plant vendors and informational booths. The event will be in person, with free admission, free parking, and shuttles on Iwaena Street. Please note the Board of Water Supply will be closed to the public on Wednesday, August 2nd to prepare for our event.

Besides buying Xeric plants attendees can find out more about their plants and water conservation. You can check out their information booths to ask about your plants, bugs, compost and more. You can also pick up a free bag or compost while supplies last.

Sheri also explained what compost is. The city’s contractor composts our green waste into an organic soil conditioner that helps improve the health of your soil and adds nutrients to increase growth and improves water retention, so you don’t need to water as often. You can mix it in 1-1 with your soil or add them to your planters.

For more information, you can go to their website at www.boardofwatersupply.com. You can also follow them on their Halawa Xeriscape Garden Facebook page and check our Instagram feed @bwshonolulu or check out their website/Link: http://www.boardofwatersupply.com