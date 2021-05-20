The Central Pacific Hurricane Center released their outlook for the 2021 hurricane season yesterday. The CPHC is forecasting two to five tropical cyclones to form in the Central Pacific this year, and an 80% chance of a near or below normal season. We learned more about the forecast, and what that means for Hawaii, in a live interview with Robert Ballard, Science and Operations Officer at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
The official start of hurricane season less than two weeks away, on June 1st.
hurricanes.gov
ready.gov/hawaii
2021 Hurricane Season Forecast
